Upon hearing his human tap upon a toy drum, a really cute pink-cheeked cockatiel named Mr. Inko (translated) walked right over to the drum and began tapping out a beat with his beak. The rhythmic bird kept perfect time, only occasionally looking up to his human for guidance.

(translated) I tried tempting Mr. Inko to “Tap the drum together!”

Mr. Inko is also pretty good on the tambourine, even when the instrument is inverted.

via Kyle Hill, swissmiss