Stubborn Siberian Husky Loudly Objects to His Human’s Idea About Getting Up and Out of Bed

Zeus the Stubborn Husky continues to live up to his name. He likes to sleep in, which isn’t always a bad thing, but when it’s time to get up and go outside, he protests. He generally likes going outside in the morning and smelling for any critters that might have passed through the yard during the night. But this morning, he struggled to get motivated to get up. Can’t we all relate?!