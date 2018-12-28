Laughing Squid

Stubborn Siberian Husky Whines for His Human to Fill the Bathtub When He’s Supposed to Go Outside

Zeus, the very stubborn Husky who vociferously refused to give up the front Seat of his human’s car, let out a long and loud whine towards his human when she refused to fill the bathtub for him. Per Zeus’s human, he loves to play in water, but it was time for his walk and his human wasn’t going to let Zeus off the hook.

Zeus loves playing in the water in the bathtub and wanted the water turned on. However it was time for his walk and he was just being stubborn because he wanted to play in the water.

