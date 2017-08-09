Laughing Squid

Stubborn Siberian Husky Loudly Refuses to Give Up the Front Seat of His Human’s Car

A wonderfully vociferous Siberian Husky named Zeus stubbornly defended his right to sit in the front seat of his human’s car when another human tried to claim it for herself. Per his human, Zeus had a right to do so.

Zeus the Stubborn Husky did NOT want to move to the back seat of the car since he felt he called dibs on the front seat. Getting him to move was NOT happening today!

It appears that Zeus was eventually relegated to the back seat, but his desire to be up front never faded.

