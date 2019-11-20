Ten Year Old Drummer Impressively Plays a Brilliant Cover of ‘Bulls on Parade’ by Rage Against the Machine

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Previously we wrote about Japanese drumming prodigy Yoyoka Soma whose cover of the Led Zeppelin song “Good Times Bad Times” won effusive raise from the band’s legendary frontman Robert Plant.

Since that time Yoyoka has been honing her craft with such classic rock songs as “Bulls on Parade” by Rage Against the Machine, “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers, “American Band” by Grand Funk Railroad, “Rosanna” by Toto, and “Steam” by Peter Gabriel, just to name a few.

Yoyoka also traveled to the United States, visiting New York City and Los Angeles.

via Geekologie