Robert Plant Reacts in Amazement to Eight Year Old Girl Who Drummed Along to ‘Good Times Bad Times’

While appearing on the Canadian radio show q on CBC, legendary Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant was shown the now-viral video of Yoyoka Soma, the eight year old drumming prodigy impressively holding her own while playing along with the song “Good Times Bad Times“. The singer reacted in amazement to her skill, noting the song was very difficult to play.

How fantastic. …and the thing is, it’s like falling off a log for her. That’s a technically really difficult thing to do. I think he’d [John Bonham] be amazed I think he’d be so chuffed it’s great.