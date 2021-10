‘Ted Lasso’ Reimagined as a Horror Movie

British video editor Francis Siberini quite cleverly reimagined the inspired, slightly absurdist series, Ted Lasso as a horror movie. Strategically piecing together clips of the more dramatic scenes from the show (particularly as of late), Siberini does a fantastic job of transforming “Nate the Great” Shelley (Nick Mohammed) from the insecure and jealous man that he is into a cold-hearted killer.

Ever wondered what Ted Lasso would look like if it were a horror movie?! Well now you don’t have to.