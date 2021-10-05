How the Economy of Writing Behind ‘Ted Lasso’ Commits to the Absurdity of the Characters

Richard Kuras and Dan Smiley of Nerdstalgic examine the sublime Apple+ series Ted Lasso to determine what makes it so incredibly watchable. What they discover is that the economy of the writing behind the show allows the characters to embrace their absurdity. It’s this rare balance that fully commits to the characters and allows them to be multi-faceted without becoming caricatures of themselves.

Ted Lasso’ allows the absurdity of the characters to play out in front of us and allows characters to make contained logical choices and see it actually played out in the reality the show has created…Lasso’s writers are very economical about how and what they write and don’t let anything go to waste.