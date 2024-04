The Difference Between Taverns, Inns, and Alehouses During the Medieval Period

Jason Kingsley OBE of Modern History TV explained the difference between taverns, inns, and alehouses during the Medieval period of history.

The Inn, the Tavern and the Alehouse. Many people think these are the same, but they’re not really. Each had its own place in medieval society.

Essentially, wine was served in taverns run by elite vintners, lodgings and meals were provided by inns, and ale was provided to lodgers of public rooms in private houses run by women which were known as alehouses.