Sylvester Stallone Deepfaked as ‘The Terminator’

Slovakian video editor Ctrl Shift Face, who previously morphed Bill Hader’s face into those of the stars he was impersonating and seamlessly inserted actor Jim Carrey in place of Jack Nicholson in a scene from The Shining, fabulously substituted Sylvester Stallone as T-800 in several scenes from The Terminator using Deepfake technology. The role was originally and famously played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Here’s the original “punk” scene featuring Schwartzenegger in the role.