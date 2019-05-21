Deepfake of Bill Hader Morphing Into Al Pacino and Arnold Schwarzenegger While Impersonating Them

Slovakian video editor Ctrl Shift Face has quite seamless (and somewhat disturbingly) employed deepfake software to morph comedian Bill Hader‘s face into those of Al Pacino and of Arnold Schwarzenegger as he was doing vocal impressions of the two legendary actors during separate interviews with Conan O’Brien. The Al Pacino impression and first Arnold Schwarzenegger impression originally took place in 2005, while the second Arnold Schwarzenegger impression took place in 2018.
Spot on impressions of Al Pacino and Arnold Schwarzenegger by Bill Hader… https://t.co/nTPK21ujhj #deepfake #CONAN #arnoldswarzenegger #billhader @ConanOBrien @TeamCoco @billyhader @RealBill_Hader @Schwarzenegger
— Ctrl Shift Face (@ctrl_shift_face) May 20, 2019