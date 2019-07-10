A Deepfake Jim Carrey Takes Over Jack Nicholson in the Dramatic ‘Concentration’ Scene From ‘The Shining’

Slovakian video editor Ctrl Shift Face who morphed Bill Hader’s face into those of the stars he was impersonating using Deepfake technology, quite skillfully and seamlessly inserted actor Jim Carrey in place of Jack Nicholson in the dramatic “Concentration” scene from the 1980 film The Shining.

According to Ctrl Shift Face, this is the first of a series of deepfake scenes.

Jim Carrey impersonates Jack Nicholson in this clip from The Shining… Not really, it’s a deepfake. …To be continued

Here’s the original scene from the film