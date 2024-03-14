Robotic Spy Pig Joins the Swimming Pigs of the Exumas

A robotic spy pig by John Downer Productions navigated the warm waters of The Bahamas, swimming with the famous swimming pigs of the Exumas. The spy gets along very well with the others and is greeted with friendly snouts. It only gets a bit hairy when it’s time for dinner, as shown in this fascinating clip from the David Tennant-narrated BBC/PBS series Spy in the Ocean.

On a small island in the Bahamas, a colony of wild pigs embrace beach life by taking a daily dip in the sea. Spy Pig joins their daily ritual as they forage for food brought in by visiting boats. As their ingenuity draws the crowds Spy Pig gets caught up in the resulting feeding frenzy.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

