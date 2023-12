Dutch musician¬†Laszlo Buring, who usually plays songs by other artists as Dire Straits, flipped the script and impressively performed Mark Knopfler‘s iconic guitar solo from “Sultans of Swing” as a Jimi Hendrix solo. Buring took inspiration from Hendrix’s solo on “All Along the Watchtower”.

It ain’t easy to get a grasp on Jimi’s sonic and melodic wizardry, but here’s an attempt. Molded the beat after ‘All along the Watchtower’ Hope you enjoy!