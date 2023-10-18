Mister Rogers Plays Toy Piano While Jamming in a Trio Featuring a Stumpf Fiddle and Guitar

In a wonderfully musical episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, percussionist Bob Rawsthorne gleefully introduced the audience to his new stumpf fiddle. As he was playing jazz musician (and show regular) Joe Negri joined in on guitar while Mister Rogers tickled the keys on a tiny toy piano. The trio played a jaunty tune that included all the bells and whistles they could find.

