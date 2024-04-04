Steve-O and Steve Wozniak Ride Segways to an Apple Store Together to Use Woz’s Employee Discount

Steve-O met up with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in Los Gatos, California to ride their Segways to the Los Gatos Apple store, as they had done in the past.

It’s amazing to be friends with the man who invented the Apple computer, and going to the Apple Store with him happens to be hilarious!

During a comedy routine, Steve-O shared how he met Woz on Dancing With the Stars and hit it off immediately. When Steve-O told Woz that he wanted to get a MacBook Air because his back was hurting, Woz offered his employee discount, proudly noting that he was the first employee of the company.

We rode Segways together. So we walked into the store, I picked out my computer, the Woz calls over a sales dude. He says here’s my friend he’s gonna get this computer with my discount. Dude looks at him and says are you an Apple employee? And the Woz goes, uh-huh I have an Apple employee number, it’s one.

Thanks Chip Beale!