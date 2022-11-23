‘Stayin’ Alive’ Performed on a Swiss Church Organ

Swiss musician Vincent Thévenaz performed the classic Bee Gees anthem “Stayin’ Alive” on the stunning church pipe organ inside Cathédrale Saint-Pierre de Genève.

(translated) When the legendary disco of the Bee Gees meets the Grand Orgue of the mythical Saint-Pierre Cathedral in Geneva: the anthem of Saturday Night Fever resonates to the skies…

This performance is part of the ongoing “Swiss Covers” series that features musicians from all over the country playing hit songs.

Option Musique has recruited instrumentalists, musicians and singers from all regions of Switzerland to help you discover hits in their own way.

via The Awesomer