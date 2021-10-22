Stanley Tucci Humorously Prepares His Father’s Recipe for Friday Night ‘Spaghetti Aglio e Olio’

Multitalented actor, director, and author Stanley Tucci quite affectionately and rather humorously prepared and shared his father’s recipe for “Spaghetti Aglio e Olio”. Tucci explained that his father would make this dish on Friday nights in order to give his mother a break from cooking.

Here’s a recipe that my dad used to cook on a Friday night um after my mother had cooked all week. It was his turn and he usually made something really simple but delicious.

Tucci, who is quite knowledgeable about food and cocktails, ensured that he had enough pasta to feed an army or at the very least, a big family.

So this is pasta with garlic and oil. Really really simple. So I’m going to put a little more than a pound in because really a pound is for four people for normal people, not my family.

Tucci also prepared his family’s traditional ragù.

This is the traditional way the Tuccis make ragù, as featured in my memoir TASTE. The aroma is what I awakened to practically every Sunday morning of my childhood. Make it. Smell it. Eat it.

These, and other recipes, are available in Tucci’s newest cookbook Taste: My Life With Food.

Taste is a reflection on the intersection of food and life, filled with anecdotes about his growing up in Westchester, New York; preparing for and shooting the foodie films Big Night and Julie & Julia; falling in love over dinner; and teaming up with his wife to create meals for a multitude of children. Each morsel of this gastronomic journey through good times and bad, five-star meals and burned dishes, is as heartfelt and delicious as the last.