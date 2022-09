An Ethereal Cover of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Played on a Gorgeous Six-String Fretless Bass

Talented musician Charles Berthoud played an ethereal cover of the iconic Led Zeppelin song “Stairway to Heaven” on a gorgeous six-string fretless bass. The tone of the instrument was so smooth that it sounded more like a violin than a bass guitar.

Stairway To Heaven on fretless bass sounds breathtaking. …I played Stairway to Heaven on my six-string fretless!