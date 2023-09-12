Squirrels Nervously Enjoy a Custom Charcuterie Board

The person behind Squirrels at the Window put together a gorgeous custom charcuterie board filled with nuts, fruits, and vitamins for her furry-tailed visitors. The squirrels seemed delighted but were a little nervous when confronted with the selection of goodies. In typical Sciuridae fashion, however, they did take the morsels of food – one piece at a time. While it took them a while to get comfortable, they did chase away a few blue jays from their newly found bounty.

