Engineer Puts Square Wheels on a Bicycle

Engineer Sergii Gordieiev of The Q, who enjoys experimenting with bicycles, decided to see if and how square wheels would work to propel him forward on his bike. In order to accomplish this feat, Gordieiev built a channel over the wheel that would be activated by the pedals while the wheel itself remained stationary.

Please meet almost normal bicycle but with one modification – square wheels! This concept is fully working and you can ride and make turns. Createing and istallation square wheels on bicycle has been one of the most craziest projects we’ve ever built.