How to Splice Two Wires Together Without Soldering

Marjan of Hacktuber shared a nifty way to splice two wires together without soldering or using any source of heat whatsoever. He stripped each wire, leaving enough slack on top to form hooks on both. He then connected the hooks and twisted the ends so they formed a loose knot. He then pulled the knot tight, and the connection was made.

