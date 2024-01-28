A Maternal Sperm Whale Introduces Herself and Her Calf to Small Robotic Spy Whale

A curious sperm whale and her calf attempted to introduce themselves to a submersible robotic spy whale that was created by John Downer Productions for the BBC/PBS series Spy in the Ocean narrated by David Tennant. Being that the spy was the size of a young calf, the welcoming mother used clicking sounds to greet the stranger and then let the calf do the same. This particular action shows trust amongst sperm whales.

