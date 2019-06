In a helpful explainer video, the feline duo of Cole and Marmalade (previously) along with little sisters Jugg and Zig Zag happily (and unhappily) demonstrate several of the many different sounds that cats make, who these sounds are for and what they actually mean.

Meowing, Purring, Trilling, Chattering, Yowling, Hissing and Growling Cats! … Have your cats made all of these noises?