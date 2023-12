A Jolly Fingerstyle Guitar Cover of ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’

Talented Danish musician Soren Madsen performed an very jolly fingerstyle cover of the classic Christmas novelty carol “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” on classical guitar. While the song is a bit silly, Madsen’s command of the strings gave it a more refined air.

Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (Tommie Connor) arranged and played by Soren Madsen. Recorded in Efterskolen for Scenekunst (School of Performing Arts), Malling, Denmark, October 2022.