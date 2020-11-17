A Towering Sculptural Tree Made of Metal Tubes That Sings and Rings as the Wind Blows at Sunset

British architecture firm Tonkin Liu built the Singing Ringing Tree (previously), a towering sculptural tree made of metal tubes that sits on a hill above the town of Burnley, England. Whenever the wind blows, this metal sculpture begins to sing and ring in a calming timbre.

The Singing Ringing Tree is a musical sculpture standing in the wind on a hill overlooking Burnley. From far and wide, the tree’s profile is visible on the horizon, appearing and disappearing in the mist. Families and friends journey to Burnley to hear the tree sing.

Firefighter Richard Cutler captured thirty calming minutes of this ethereal sound as the sun set below.

Listen to our Zoom H6 recording of the singing ringing tree, it makes the most beautiful sounds as the wind echoes through the chambers that make up the statue. The gentle chimes are useful for meditation and are calm and soothing after a long stressful day.

