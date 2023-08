The Poignant Beauty of Sinéad O’Connor’s Isolated Voice in ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

Isolated Music Tracks stripped away the instrumental track of the iconic Sinéad O’Connor song “Nothing Compares 2 U”, originally written by Prince, leaving only the plaintive vocals of the late Irish singer remaining.

Sinead O’ Connor – Nothing Compares 2 U – Isolated vocals

Like other isolated vocals, the subtle nuances within O’Connor’s voice are revealed, adding further poignancy to the powerful lyrics and the earnest emotion on her beautiful face.

via Open Culture