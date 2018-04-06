Laughing Squid

Simon’s Cat Repeatedly Skates Across His Confused Human’s Freshly Waxed Dining Room Table

by at on

Simons Cat Polished Dining Room Table

A rather mischievous Simon’s Cat repeatedly skated across the freshly polished dining room table whenever Simon had his back turned. After a few passes, the wily feline couldn’t get enough of a grip on the wood to get out of the way before Simon saw him. Figuring that it was better to go along with it, the hungry cat demanded some food. After being turned down, he then attempted to make a dignified exit without much success.

Simon's Cat Polished Table Flight

