Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Impatient Shiba Inu Happily Topples Over a Chain of 1,000 Dominos After a Few False Starts

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Haru Shiba Inu Knocks Down 1000 Dominos

Haru, the vocal Shiba Inu who was confused and visibly annoyed by a fidget spinner, watched as his humans attempted to set up 1,000 domino chain to knock down. After a short while, Haru became impatient, causing a few false starts, but eventually allowed them to finish. Once the chain was set, Haru was invited to come over and topple them over. After a bit of coaxing, Haru knocked the first domino down and then followed each piece of the chain reaction almost until the end.

Haru Follows the Dominos

via Tastefully Offensive

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy