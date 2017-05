A sweet little Shiba Inu named Kiba to a long look at her human’s new fidget spinner, tried to figure out what it was exactly, before vocalizing her loud objections to make it stop.

A post shared by pablo_ha55an (@pablo_ha55an) on May 20, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

This type of reaction appears to be typical of the breed as demonstrated in a video via ShibeNation.

Haru the Shiba Inu wasn’t too crazy about the whirling toy either.

who knew she’d be so scared of these! don’t worry we stopped doing that to her:)

via reddit