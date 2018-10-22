Sheriff’s Deputies Lure Escaped Pig the Size of a Small Horse Back Home by Leaving a Trail of Doritos

Quick thinking deputies of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department lured a rather large pig who was “the size of a mini horse”, back to his pen with a trail of Poppin Jalapeños Doritos from a snack-sized bag taken from another deputy’s lunch. The porcine escapee was evidently a repeat offender, as several of the staff knew of him from previous escapes.

