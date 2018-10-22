Laughing Squid

Sheriff’s Deputies Lure Escaped Pig the Size of a Small Horse Back Home by Leaving a Trail of Doritos

Luring Pig With Doritos

Quick thinking deputies of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department lured a rather large pig who was “the size of a mini horse”, back to his pen with a trail of Poppin Jalapeños Doritos from a snack-sized bag taken from another deputy’s lunch. The porcine escapee was evidently a repeat offender, as several of the staff knew of him from previous escapes.

Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls…Highland Station received a call reference a pig “the size of a mini horse” running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag They made a trail and he followed.

