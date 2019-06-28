‘Seinfeld’ 30th Anniversary LEGO Set Featuring Jerry’s NYC Apartment Filled With Main Character Minifigures

In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the 1989 premiere of the long-running series Seinfeld, environmental artist and level designer Brent Waller of Waller Customs (previously) has designed a brilliant Seinfeld LEGO set that recreates Jerry’s Upper West Side apartment featuring minifigures that hilariously replicate the main characters of the series.

This LEGO Ideas project celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the beloved classic 90s comedy sitcom with an accurate recreation of Jerrys Upper West Side Manhattan apartment using approximately 900 LEGO Pieces. It also includes 5 minifigures including Comedian and show namesake, Jerry Seinfeld, neurotic best friend George Costanza, friend Elaine Benes, eccentric but kind-hearted neighbour Cosmo Kramer and Jerry’s arch nemesis, mailman and neighbour known only as “Newman”.

This set is currently only a LEGO Idea and needs votes to turn this project become a real LEGO set.

via The Awesomer