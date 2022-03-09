Ethereal Ice Stars Gracefully Crystallize on Film to a Mesmerizing Instrumental Soundtrack

Thomas Blanchard, an incredibly imaginative experimental filmmaker, collaborated with musician Sébastien Guérive to create a gorgeously ethereal music video featuring crystallizing ice stars for Guérive’s song “Bellatrix”. The ice stars were formed by cooling a solution of sodium acetate and capturing the formations on video.

It is a chemical saturation in hot water which is then cooled. The chemical saturation becomes very unstable when the liquid cools. The slightest disturbance in the liquid activates crystallization. I filmed these chemical reactions with a RED Helium 8K camera and a Canon MP-E 65mm f/2.8 1-5x lens.

