Hilarious Sculptures of Tom Cat From ‘Tom and Jerry’ in Various Misshapes From Chasing After Jerry Mouse

Japanese artist Taku Inoue has created a series of hilarious sculptures of the beleaguered Tom Cat from the classic Tom and Jerry cartoons. Each episode involved Tom chasing after Jerry in the most unusual ways that would leave the poor housecat feeling out of sorts. Inoue has captured how these odd chases affected Tom physically.

Such examples included the time Tom followed Jerry into the mousehole, the time Tom got stuck in a laundry roller, the time Tom got hit in the face with a billiard ball, the time a pig sat on Tom, the time Tom became a crab and the time Tom took on the shape of a vase all in his relentless pursuit to capture Jerry the mouse.

via Bored Panda



