A Clever Flat Cat Stair Runner Rug Inspired by the ‘Tom and Jerry’ Episode When Tom Is Flattened on the Stairs

Nella F of Rug Soda has created a clever “Flat Cat” stair runner rug that was directly inspired by the episode in which Tom the Cat (of Tom and Jerry) was flattened into the shape of the stairs.
Pre-orders for “flat cat rugs” now available! www.rugsoda.com. Truly thank you everyone for the incredible support, every rug is handmade so thanks for being patient.
i made this Tom & Jerry Rug inspired by the original cartoon ? (25×55”) pic.twitter.com/vxz0UygzjA
— nellaf (@nellaf) March 2, 2021
https://t.co/MKWW59yGoB pic.twitter.com/Sqb8bYVQU3
— nellaf (@nellaf) March 4, 2021
Hilarious Sculptures of Tom Cat From ‘Tom and Jerry’ in Various Misshapes From Chasing After Jerry Mouse