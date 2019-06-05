Ryan Reynolds Commits to Blowing Every Glass Bottle for His Limited Run, Signature Aviation American Gin

In February 2018, Ryan Reynolds acquired a large stake in the Portland, Oregon company that makes Aviation American Gin. Since that time, Reynolds has previously poked fun at artisanal “maker”-style commercials, started a fight with Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman and even made fun of himself, all in an effort to promote the Amerian spirit.

Now that he’s made Aviation famous, Reynolds shared how far he’ll go to ensure the happiness of his customers with a limited run, signature bottle.

That’s why when Aviation recently suggested making a signature bottle, I committed to blowing every single bottle personally and then engraving them by hand. Because can you ever really go too far for your company? I just don’t think it’s possible.

Reynold’s philosophy proved to be especially refreshing to a cameo by one businessman who was asked to take a big one for the team.