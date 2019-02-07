Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Call a Truce to Their Feud by Creating Ads for Each Other’s Company

by at on

It all started in 2015 after Ryan Reynolds poked fun at fellow actor Hugh Jackman, who was promoting the final Wolverine film Logan on Twitter. Reynolds hilariously donned his Deadpool makeup and a Aussie accent, pretending to be Jackman. Jackman later responded with a humorous video of his own. This amusing online feud has been going on for the past four years, with each man getting in a good zing of his own from time to time.

The two finally decided to call a truce to this online war by agreeing to make commercials for the other’s company. With Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee Company, Reynolds created a heartfelt, artisanal style ad similar to the one he made for Aviation American Gin in December 2018. Jackman on the other hand, wasn’t going to get fooled again. Yet somehow he did.

Sorry man I didn’t think the truce was actually real.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP