Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Call a Truce to Their Feud by Creating Ads for Each Other’s Company

It all started in 2015 after Ryan Reynolds poked fun at fellow actor Hugh Jackman, who was promoting the final Wolverine film Logan on Twitter. Reynolds hilariously donned his Deadpool makeup and a Aussie accent, pretending to be Jackman. Jackman later responded with a humorous video of his own. This amusing online feud has been going on for the past four years, with each man getting in a good zing of his own from time to time.

@VanCityReynolds asked me to post this 100% real video by him on being honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame today. pic.twitter.com/LE4dQXpTuV — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 15, 2016

This man is a monster. He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee. https://t.co/CxHceP4d9L — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2018

While I look for my violin … perhaps you’d like to answer my challenge?! https://t.co/YxlwITDWmd — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 13, 2018

Official truce with @realhughjackman! As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/M91iBBydO7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 31, 2019

The two finally decided to call a truce to this online war by agreeing to make commercials for the other’s company. With Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee Company, Reynolds created a heartfelt, artisanal style ad similar to the one he made for Aviation American Gin in December 2018. Jackman on the other hand, wasn’t going to get fooled again. Yet somehow he did.