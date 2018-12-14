Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Artisanal Style Ads While Promoting His Newly Acquired Aviation American Gin

In February 2018, actor Ryan Reynolds acquired a large stake in the Portland, Oregon company that makes Aviation American Gin. To promote his new(ish) acquisition, Reynolds with his signature dry humor, poked fun at artisanal “maker”-style commercials that used flowery descriptions and images of nature, camaraderie, hard work and someone playing something musical.

All of our botanicals are humanely caught cage-free and grain-fed. The reason some people don’t drink gin is that strong juniper taste, so after apologizing to each berry individually, we beat the living hell out of them, creating a smoother more refined finish.

Reynolds also reminded us that this American gin is now owned by a Canadian.