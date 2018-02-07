An Immovable Bulldog Enjoys a Half Body Massage From a Roomba Vacuum Just Trying to Do Its Job

English bulldogs are known to have some quirky personalities. Some skateboard, some do a backwards moonwalk, some watch television in an upright position, some like to work out on a treadmill, some warn of televised danger and some just like to sit around snoring. One such English bulldog named Bosco became a fixed object while the floors were being vacuumed by a hardworking Roomba that had to clean around the immovable dog. On the other side of the equation, Bosco was enjoying the half-body massage that the Roomba offered and saw no need to get out of the way.

Just two short years ago, Bosco was a tiny puppy who was trying to figure out who he was seeing in the mirror.