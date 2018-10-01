Laughing Squid

Rocketman, A Musical Fantasy Film Chronicling the Fabulous Early Years of Sir Elton John’s Music Career

In upcoming biopic Rocketman chronicles the Sir Elton John and fabulous early years of his heavily costumed career. Actor Taron Egerton plays the prolifically talented musician during the time when his musical career exploded off the charts. The film is a musical fantasy, which is probably the most befitting way to pay tribute to this incredible and wonderfully flamboyant performer.

It’s going to be a wild ride. Taron Egerton stars as Sir Elton John in the epic musical fantasy #Rocketman, launching into theatres Summer 2019. Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.



