Robotic Spy Mudskipper Participates in Jumping Contest to Compete For a Mate

In an amusing clip from the BBC/PBS series Spy in the Ocean, a robotic mudskipper created by John Downer Productions attempted to woo a mate using by waving its electronic fin and its limited leaping capabilities. Unfortunately, the spy found itself outmatched by two other very mudskippers who were far more agile. The remaining two competitors were left to fight it out.

Spy Mudskipper has serious competition and their flag waving is far more seductive. But to really impress, flagging alone is not enough. He must show what else he can do. As emotions soar, it’s now a competition…She’s after the one that leaps the highest. She approaches the two best contestants. Our spy is cast aside. There can only be one winner.