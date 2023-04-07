Robotic Band Plays ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’

The all-robotic One Hacker Band, who previously covered “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with no human involvement, performed the music for the Tears for Fears song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” with a green robotic head singing the lyrics. The singer is a new addition to the band.

What do you guys think?! I’m not a singer, so I knew I eventually needed one. It’s really early in the build, but I wanted to show it off. I’m still trying to decide how much of a body he should have. What should I name him??