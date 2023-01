Robotic Band Performs ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

The all-robotic One Hacker Band performed a respectable cover of the classic Nirvana song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” without any human interaction. While the cover was good, the robotic instruments are amazing.

Smells Like Teen.. Robots

Here are some other songs that have been covered.

Sometimes the human steps in to help out.

via Boing Boing