Hungry Rhinos Devour Juicy Watermelons on a Hot Day

The ambassador rhinoceroses at the Oregon Zoo used their magnificent horns and powerful jaws to dig into scrumptiously juicy watermelons on a hot summer day. The ripe flesh of the fruit was quickly devoured, leaving dripping rinds scattered all over their area.

This adorable event took place on National Watermelon Day.