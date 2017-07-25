A Pair of Rescued Sea Lion Pups Kiss Goodbye Just Before Being Released Back Into the Ocean

Before being released back into the ocean, two absolutely adorable sea lions named Buoy and Canoe, gave each other a bittersweet kiss goodbye before going their separate ways. Both pinnipeds were rescued off by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, just days apart from each other in May 2017 and became the best of friends during their rehabilitation. The two were released on July 18, 2017.

