Rescued Rooster Ditches His Beloved Human to Read the Newspaper With Her Father

A rescued rooster named Bree is very attached to his human Camille, helping her with her daily tasks such as breakfast, snacktime, and doing yoga. The only thing that can take Bree away from Camille is her father Bill. Bree and his “Grandpa” spend a great deal of time together, reading the paper or just sitting quietly, truly enjoying each other’s company.

If Bree’s with me and my dad comes over… Bree has no idea I exist anymore. It’s all about Grandpa. Bree and my dad have a very very special bond. They will have in-depth discussions. They will read magazines and newspapers together… Bree’s reading the paper … I don’t think my dad ever imagined that he’d have a grand rooster.

I fostered Bree and tried to find a home for him at an animal sanctuary. But, the sanctuaries didn’t have room for a rooster. Bree couldn’t stay with me in New York City because roosters aren’t allowed to live in the city. There was only one thing I could do. I adopted him and moved to a place where we can be together.