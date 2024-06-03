Formerly Hairless Rescue Dog Gets Spa Treatment for His Beautiful New Coat

A stray hairless dog who was rescued by Reto of the Furry Luck Bali Ev Animal Protection Organisation in Bali, Indonesia, turned out to have a beautiful coat of fluffy blonde fur, the beauty of which was further enhanced by a spa package sent by Chelsi Thomas of The Dodo. The dog, whose name is Bobby, is now sitting pretty thanks to the generous people who stepped in to help

Watch this hairless street dog turn into the happiest, fluffiest teddy bear. When our producer Chelsi saw Bobby’s transformation, she knew she wanted to spoil him with him with a spa day!

Reto explained that Bobby was very afraid of others at first, but after a few weeks he began to trust the people and other animals around him.

He was at the first moment very scared when you want to touch him, he’d try to bite. He didn’t trust us really. So the trust came with time. After 3 weeks he started to gain trust, and this was the moment where his mind completely changed. … he’s a very friendly and playful dog. He loves to play with other dogs. He loves to cuddle. He’s like a big teddy bear. He’s always happy when you call his name.