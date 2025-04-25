A Brash Badass Cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ Sung in Amharic With the Sax Subbing for Guitar

Ethiopian Crunch band uKanDanZ performed a badass cover of the classic Black Sabbath song “War Pigs” entirely in Amharic, the lingua franca of Ethiopia. The band, which features Asnake Gebreyes on vocals, who sounded a lot like an early Ozzy Osbourne, while saxophonist Lionel Martin did an amazing job subbing his horn for Tommy Iommi‘s guitar parts from the original song.

Asnake Gebreyes : Vocals

Lionel Martin (Madsaxx) : Tenor Sax

Fred Escoffier : Keyboards

Thomas Pierre / Jean Joly : Drums

Damien Cluzel : Bass, Guitar & Arrangement

