A Personified Periodic Table of Elements Throws a Party

The prolific Irish comedy trio Foil Arms and Hog quite amusingly personified the Periodic Table at a party, fully embodying the traits of each element. For example, Oxygen was a bit fresh, Helium spoke in a high voice, Uranium had to be isolated, Chlorine burned, Neon was bright, and a group of two Nitrogens combined with an Oxygen (Nitrous Oxide) could not stop laughing no matter how hard they tried.

