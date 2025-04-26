What Might Happen If a Time Machine Broke Down During Earth’s Most Historically Dangerous Periods

The insightful animated series Kurzgesagt imagined what might happen if a time traveler’s spotty time machine broke down in several of the most dangerous geological periods in Earth’s history. This includes the Triassic (250 million years ago), the Carboniferous (300 million years ago), and the early Devonian (400 million years ago).

Landing in the Triassic Period had an environment filled with toxic air and burning desert heat.

Your time machine is broken, and you’re stuck in the Triassic, 250 million years ago. The desert heat is unbearable, the air is toxic, and deadly sandstorms are closing in. You have no way out. Your only hope is to survive long enough to escape.

The Carboniferous era was extremely humid and filled with dangerously oxygen-rich air that could cause anything to burst into flame.

Here in the clearing you can see the sky above the canopy glow shrieking red, intensifying at an alarming pace. The extreme humidity here creates sudden, violent thunderstorms. And the oxygen-rich atmosphere makes everything dangerously flammable. Even the wet vegetation can burst into explosive flame with the slightest spark. Why do all of your trips end in a storm?

The early Devonian Period was very muddy, the air was thin, and giant fungal Protaxilites were everywhere.

The air feels thin with only 15% oxygen compared to today’s 21. Each breath feels shallow and unsatisfying. You are on the verge of passing out and can only move slowly. At least it is currently moderately warm and not stormy. But it’s what dominates these lands that makes this world truly alien. Reaching up to 8 meters into the sky are massive obelisks of fungal Prototaxites.

It appears that this adventure will be continued.

You are utterly alone – a time traveler lost in an alien world…Your time machine sputters…What now?